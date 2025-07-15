Plans for a McDonald's drive-thru in Sheffield have been recommended for refusal due to concerns over its proximity to schools.

Officials fear a restaurant on London Road at Heeley Bottom would be within easy reach of schools and ‘locations where young people congregate’.

And there is already evidence a ‘concentration of similar uses’ locally is harming their health.

Officials have recommended a McDonald's at Heeley Bottom should be refused. | Submitted

A report to the planning committee, which meets on Tuesday, July 22, states: "Given the well-established links between obesity, unhealthy food choice and deprivation, and the proximity to places where young people would congregate, the proposal would not promote healthy eating and would likely exacerbate existing health inequalities within the surrounding catchment area.

"The proposal is within easy walking distance of schools and locations where young people congregate, it is not within a defined shopping centre, and there is evidence that a concentration of similar uses is having an adverse impact on health in the locality.”

Lowfield Primary School is about 200 yards away.

Some 270 people have objected, with 31 in support. In April, about 80 people staged a protest at the proposed site.

McDonald’s says it would create 95 jobs (75 full time equivalent) with a further 40 ‘indirect and induced’ jobs. It could also support 190 construction jobs and boost the economy by £2.5m a year.

Last year, McDonald’s withdrew plans for a restaurant and take-away on Ecclesall Road after a planning officer raised queries over smells and noise and 79 objections including from two community associations.