McDonald’s reveals plans to open new Sheffield drive-thru restaurant off London Road with public consultation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fast food giant has launched a public consultation seeking the views of the public on plans for the new branch in Lowfield.
A newsletter with details about the proposals has been distributed, and an online portal has been created to collect the views of residents and businesses.
The proposed restaurant is a currently vacant site located off London Road, adjacent to the junction with Broadfield Road.
According to the firm, the ‘multi-million-pound investment’ would transform the site, bringing it into active use to create around 90 new, local jobs, with career progression opportunities.
Annie Newman, senior acquisitions surveyor at McDonald's said: “We’re excited to start sharing our plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant to the Lowfield community.
“The site is ideally placed to serve residents and visitors in Lowfield. We’re confident that residents and local businesses will recognise the value of greater choice, and the benefits of having a reliable and convenient restaurant from a recognised brand serving food at reasonable prices.
“We’re looking forward to working closely with the community and receiving feedback on our plans. We’d like to encourage everyone interested to go to our website and make their views known.”
A public exhibition of the proposals will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at Heeley Parish Church, Gleadless Road, from 3pm to 7pm. This event will offer an opportunity for residents to meet with the project team, ask questions, and provide feedback on the plans.
The consultation period will close on Wednesday, December 4.
The portal can be accessed by clicking here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.