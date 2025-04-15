Plans submitted for new McDonald’s drive-thru on busy Sheffield road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant with an accompanying car park have been submitted for a vacant brownfield site along a busy road in Sheffield.

The proposed development would be located to the north-west of London Road and Broadfield Road, bringing new life to the disused plot. A proposal has been submitted to the council’s planning department outlining the vision for the site.

According to a document from the applicant, the project is expected to create 190 direct full-time construction jobs and support an additional 225 full-time equivalent (FTE) roles indirectly during the construction phase.

The same report states the development could generate £9.2 million in Gross Value Added during the build.

“The design concept for the proposal centres on the delivery of a high-quality development that supports local demand for a McDonald’s restaurant and will bring a vacant, brownfield site back into use in a prominent site along the A61 (London Road),” the report said.

“The core design principle is to create a logical and legible site layout that meets the operational demands of McDonald’s and future users, whilst being sensitive to neighbouring uses.

“The proposed development has been designed with an attractive modern aesthetic while prioritising new tree and shrub planting to create a positive relationship with neighbouring properties and encourage biodiversity.”

The proposed single-storey restaurant would cover 309 square metres and include 25 parking spaces. These would feature two accessible bays, two electric vehicle charging points, one motorcycle bay, and space for six bicycles.

Vehicular access to the site would be from London Road, via a new entrance created as part of broader infrastructure improvements in the area.

As of April 15, the planning department has received over 30 public comments—only one of which supports the proposal.

Those opposing the development have raised concerns around issues such as children’s health, increased traffic, littering, and the potential for anti-social behaviour.

Planning officers are expected to make a decision by May 23.