Nearly 200 objections have been put forward only a month after McDonald’s announced plans to build a new drive-thru in Sheffield.

Plans are for a new fast food restaurant on a disused plot north-west of London Road and Broadfield Road.

The proposed single-storey restaurant would cover 309 square metres and include 25 parking spaces - of those there would be two accessible bays, two electric vehicle charging points, one motorcycle bay, and space for six bicycles.

Access to the restaurant would be available through a new junction on London Road, created as part of broader infrastructure work in the area.

However the plans have faced mounting criticism, and only a month after being announced 174 comments have been sent to the council, with all but three opposing the development.

Public health, air pollution and traffic congestion issues were all major points raised by objectors, with commenters also explaining that due to the high number of takeaways already present in the area another fast food venue is not needed.

Plans for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant with an accompanying car park have been submitted for a vacant brownfield site along a busy road in Sheffield. Photo: McDonald's | McDonald's

One objector wrote: “If the council is serious about the health of the citizens of Sheffield, in particular the young people, they would not even consider an application for yet another junk food outlet let alone a drive thru where zero effort [is] required in obtaining junk food.

“It will destroy the currently thriving small food outlets in the area and create further traffic and fumes in an already congested part of the city.”

Even councillors have joined in on the objections, with Labour Councillor Ibby Ullah writing on behalf of residents he’s spoken to with limited technological access.

In a document available on the planning portal, he wrote: “As a local councillor, I have received many concerns from residents and small business owners about this development.

“While some have submitted their objections online through the Sheffield City Council website, I want to highlight that there are people in my ward [who] have difficulty with technology or language barriers, which means they haven’t been able to submit their views.

“However, they too strongly oppose the application.

“The proposed McDonald’s drive-thru would cause more harm than good for our community.

“It would lead to more litter, health risks for children, harm to local businesses, and increased traffic and pollution.

“Approving this application would negatively impact the area and its residents.

“I urge the planning officers to listen to the concerns of the local community and reject this proposal.”

Councillor Ibby Ullah has also put forward objections to the plan, voicing the concerns of residents will limited technological access and claiming that the development would 'cause more harm than good for our community'. | Sheffield City Council

While in the minority, some have supported the development, particularly due to the jobs it will create.

According to a document from the applicant, the project is expected to create 190 direct full-time construction jobs and support an additional 225 full-time equivalent (FTE) roles indirectly during the construction phase.

It is believed that once operational, the site will then create approximately 75 FTE roles.

One supporter celebrated this, writing: “We need jobs, McDonalds is a big employer of mainly young people but also all ages.

“I agree with some objections, but fundamentally feel that it will be a more positive and better use of a currently derelict piece of land.

“It's mentioned that road improvements will happen and the objections need to be listened to and action taken to prevent unsociable and antagonistic behaviour happening.

“Make it a condition from a planning commitment that the area is respected and improved - we don't want to see litter and mess, we all want to live together in a happy purposeful environment.”

