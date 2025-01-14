Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s has confirmed that it is ‘moving forward’ with plans for a new drive-through restaurant in Sheffield, following public consultation.

The fast food giant last November announced proposals for the new branch off London Road, on a vacant plot at the junction with Broadfield Road, on the borders of Heeley and Lowfield.

It invited people to take part in a consultation, which it said would ‘help shape our planning application’, and held a public meeting at Heeley Parish Church.

How the proposed McDonald's drive-through restaurant off London Road, in the Heeley/Lowfield area of Sheffield, could look.

The consultation closed on December 4, 2024 and McDonald’s has yet to issue a public update in the month and a bit since then.

The Star asked the burger chain what the public feedback had been like, whether any changes had been made to the proposals based on the response, and when it expects to submit a planning application to Sheffield City Council.

A spokesperson for the company said it was not issuing a comment at this stage but confirmed that it was ‘continuing to move forward’ with the application.

McDonald’s last year ditched plans for a new restaurant on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road after a planning officer raised queries over the potential smell and noise, with 79 obections from two community associations.

When it announced the proposals for the London Road branch, it described the location is being ‘ideal’ for a new drive-through restaurant.

It claimed the new restaurant would be ‘well connected to the local highway network’ and close to other businesses which would be ‘complemented’ by its addition.

“The creation of a new drive-thru restaurant would also deliver a range of benefits, including significant investment into the local economy and the creation of approximately 90 new jobs, in a range of full and part-time positions,” it added.

“We recognise that whilst the site is part of a wider commercial area, there are residential properties nearby. We take our responsibility to our neighbours very seriously and have embedded a range of measures in our emerging proposals to protect the amenity of our neighbours.”

What was the initial public reaction?

When the plans were first announced they sparked concerns for many residents.

One person questioned the need a new fast food restaurant, especially given the Government’s concerns about obesity rates, and suggested new homes were a much bigger priority for the area.

Another person commented: “No, no, no…. not at that road junction!”