Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents are objecting over noise, litter and traffic

Plans for a McDonald’s on Sheffield’s trendiest street have sparked dismay.

Botanical Area Community Association is among those objecting to the fast food giant opening on Ecclesall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's has applied to open in the former Amaro Lounge on Ecclesall Road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application for a takeaway in the former Amaro Lounge has been submitted to Sheffield City Council. The name of the operator has been carefully redacted and removed from all documents apart from a graph on page 23 of a noise impact assessment which states ‘proposed McDonald’s Restaurant, Eccelshall (sic) Road’. The report concludes it wouldn’t be too noisy.

Ecclesall Road has long had a reputation for upmarket shopping but in recent years there have been more new cafes and restaurants. Some, like Amaro Lounge, have since closed.

The premises faces Wadbrough Road, a residential street near the Botanical Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community association and two neighbours have objected over noise, traffic, litter and parking.

On David Walsh’s Linkedin page, David Wood said it was a “particularly disappointing use of that space.”

He added: “Hardly the type of offering you'd want on your premium desitination leisure street. More of this and it will end up like London Road.”

There were also objections on a local Facebook forum.

But Rufus Meakin, who spotted the McDonald’s name in the planning documents, said: “Even as a non-meat eater, personally I’m for it, just as I was 20+ years ago when they were blocked from opening in Berkeley Precinct. In the mid-1980s I used to stand outside the old McDonald’s at the top of The Moor handing out McLibel leaflets. But times moves on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one said: ‘If it’s good enough KFC, Domino’s and Nando’s then McD’s has every right.’

The application, submitted by Hamid Reza Akhavan-Hezaveh of Dore Road, Dore, through his company Riverflat Ltd, states the takeaway would have a small seating area for ‘10 covers’. It is seeking permission to open seven days a week until 11.30pm and 11pm on Sunday.