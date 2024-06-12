Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is one of only four in the UK set in consecrated grounds

A historic pub dating back to 1250 has been hailed the best in Sheffield East by real ale fans.

The Chantry Inn, at 400 Handsworth Road, is CAMRA’s Sheffield East pub of the year due to its cask and keg beers, real cider and locally-brewed Helles lager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantry Inn landlords Terry Kynoch and Alison Powell were presented with their certificate by Paul Manning, right, chair of the Campaign for Real Ale in Sheffield. | CAMRA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlords Terry Kynoch and Alison Powell were presented with their certificate by Paul Manning, chair of the Campaign for Real Ale in Sheffield,.

It is their second win in two years after winning the award in 2022.

The pub is famous for being one of only four in the UK set in consecrated grounds, standing within the boundaries of St Mary’s Church in Handsworth. It was originally a chantry - a building used for celebrations of the dead - and a safe house for nuns, then a washhouse and a school before becoming a pub in the early 1800’s.