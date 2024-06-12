Chantry Inn: Ancient boozer and former safe house for nuns voted best pub in Sheffield
A historic pub dating back to 1250 has been hailed the best in Sheffield East by real ale fans.
The Chantry Inn, at 400 Handsworth Road, is CAMRA’s Sheffield East pub of the year due to its cask and keg beers, real cider and locally-brewed Helles lager.
Landlords Terry Kynoch and Alison Powell were presented with their certificate by Paul Manning, chair of the Campaign for Real Ale in Sheffield,.
It is their second win in two years after winning the award in 2022.
The pub is famous for being one of only four in the UK set in consecrated grounds, standing within the boundaries of St Mary’s Church in Handsworth. It was originally a chantry - a building used for celebrations of the dead - and a safe house for nuns, then a washhouse and a school before becoming a pub in the early 1800’s.
It was acquired by Chantry Brewery, of Rotherham, in 2019 and restored and today has three rooms, each with unique features including original fireplaces, low beams and bell pushes used in previous times to order ale. There are also claims of tunnels from the cellar to the church.
