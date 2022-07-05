The Star produced a list of dear departed boozers from down the years including the Three Cranes, Hallamshire Hotel and Yorkshireman Rock Bar (formerly Lion’s Lair and Yorkshireman’s Arms) on Burgess Street.
But when we spoke to readers we got a whole load more, wistfully and fondly remembered, including the Yorkshire Grey, Mulberry Tavern, Berlins, Europa and Gossips.
Watch the video for more reminiscences of pubs loved and lost.
Read More
Read MoreParking ban on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road in Sheffield moves closer with ...