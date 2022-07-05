Readers reminisce about Sheffield pubs loved and lost over the years

You never forget a good pub - even when it’s gone.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:37 pm

The Star produced a list of dear departed boozers from down the years including the Three Cranes, Hallamshire Hotel and Yorkshireman Rock Bar (formerly Lion’s Lair and Yorkshireman’s Arms) on Burgess Street.

But when we spoke to readers we got a whole load more, wistfully and fondly remembered, including the Yorkshire Grey, Mulberry Tavern, Berlins, Europa and Gossips.

Watch the video for more reminiscences of pubs loved and lost.

The former Red Lion on Holly Street near the City Hall.

