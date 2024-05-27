1. Chantry Inn
The former Cross Keys on Handsworth Road was a mid-C13th house for chaplains and then a schoolroom, it became a pub in 1804.
The Chantry Inn is one of only four in the UK that claim to be on consecrated land. The Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin, is immediately behind. The pub hosted the traditional Handsworth Sword Dancers on Boxing Day.
2. Manor Castle
The Manor Castle on Manor Lane came into the hands of the Burton brewers Ind Coope following their 1914 takeover of the local Hooson’s brewery. It was given a major refit around 1930, which preserved two small ‘lounges’ which feature wood panelling, fixed seating and bell-pushes. The front lounge has an attractive curved bar-counter.
3. The Railway
The Railway on Holywell Rd, Wincobank, occupies a Victorian building that may have been the station master’s house for the defunct Brightside Station (1838-1995). It is interesting for the substantial survival of (now quite rare) fittings from a 1960s-style makeover.
4. The Wentworth
The Wentworth, on Milford Street, Carbrook, stands in the shadow of a Forgemasters steelmaking site.
It retains very impressive exterior tiles and a Ward’s Ales sign. Seen by millions on their way to Meadowhall or the Arena. Popular with Steelers ice hockey fans.
