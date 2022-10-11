The famous review magazine put the district at 35th out of 51 of the best bits of global cities. It is the first time in the five years since the list was launched that Sheffield has featured.

James Manning, travel editor, Time Out, said Kelham deserved international attention due to its mix of old and new and the 'friendly community vibe' that gives it 'such a vibrant feel'.

Peddler Market, Kelham. Time Out says: 'Be here on first weekend of the month for Peddler Market: a market that merges street food from across the UK with live music, DJs, makers stalls, craft beers and cocktails'.

He added: “The area has really evolved and grown, and we wanted to celebrate it this year. This list will hopefully put the neighbourhood on the map for clued-up travellers – both from the UK and across the world.”

Guadalajara in Mexico is at number one, while in the UK the top entry is Cliftonville in Margate at number eight. Time Out says the list aims to help travellers and residents get under the skin of the world’s most distinctive city neighbourhoods.

Dave Calhoun, chief content officer North America and UK at Time Out, said: “We ask international Time Out users and our global team of journalists to nominate the areas of cities which have the best mix of cutting-edge culture, affordable food and drink, street life, nightlife and community. They are not homogenised, corporate destinations but areas which have an independent and welcoming vibe.”

Kelham Island Museum is named in Time Out's 'perfect day'. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

He adds: “You may be able to walk across them in half an hour or less but they are packed with experiences which you can spend time exploring.”

The full entry for Kelham Island states: “Once home to derelict warehouses and a few old-school pubs, Kelham Island has undergone a hefty transformation. Those old boozers (thankfully) remain but Kelham’s once-empty spaces are now filled by a glut of independent bars, restaurants, shops, cafés and breweries.

“A manmade island formed in the 1100s when a stream was diverted to power a nearby mill, Kelham Island is now a unique bit of Sheffield thanks to the beautiful waterway that runs through it. Walkable from the city centre, it has all the hallmarks of a hip neighbourhood – including street food markets, microbreweries, Michelin-guide grub and a vegan bar run by screamo frontman Oli Sykes – without being insufferably so.

Time Out recommends the Cutlery Works - the largest food hall in northern England - for lunch. Pic: Chris Pickering

“It’s still a functioning working area, so in between the serene waterside beer gardens, killer tacos, amazing ale, flea markets and food halls, you’ll get a sense of Sheffield’s rich industrial history.”

The entry continue: “The perfect day: Breakfast-up at Grind Cafe, then head off to Kelham Island Museum, coffee at Gaard and some shopping (Kelham Island Books & Music or Kelham Flea for vintage and antiques). Tuck into lunch at Cutlery Works (the largest food hall in northern England), ready for an afternoon beer run – via Fat Cat, Heist, Alder, Kelham Island Tavern, Gardeners Rest and the Riverside – and then dinner at Domo or, if you’re feeling flush, Jöro. Finish at Factory Floor where DJs play through their bespoke audiophile soundsystem and you can try their unique drip-infusion spirits.

“Plan your trip: Be here on first weekend of the month for Peddler Market: a market that merges street food from across the UK with live music, DJs, makers stalls, craft beers and cocktails.”

Time Out's perfect day starts at The Grind Cafe in Kelham Island.

