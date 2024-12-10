Urban Burger: Look inside Sheffield’s newest burger joint on popular Ecclesall Road
Urban Burger officially opened to the public on Saturday, December 7 with a giveaway of 100 free burgers for those willing to venture out into Storm Darragh.
The restaurant, situated on Ecclesall Road between Pizza Express and Nando’s, is an independent chain with five other locations in the north of England.
These can be found in Leeds, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley, and score a minimum of 4.6 stars on Google.
Urban Burger was founded in 2017 by husband and wife Mehmet and Zerin Kent. The burgers are described as “a healthier choice with flawless flavour” on the firm’s website.
The menu is simplistic, offering a choice of beef, grilled chicken and veggie burgers. Prices start at £5.45 for a small burger, and there are options of adding cheese and bacon. Diners can then choose from a range of free salad options and sauces.
Fries come at an additional cost starting at £2.95. There are four other sides: cheese sauce, halloumi fries, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings.
There are a number of cold drink options, and milkshakes in 10 flavours, from Biscoff and Oreo to vanilla.
The website says: “Our burgers are 100% natural, made with zero artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.”
Urban Burger, at 485 Ecclesall Road, is open seven days a week from 11am until late.