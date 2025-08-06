Ecclesall Road: Iranian cafe and cake shop set to open on famous Sheffield street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2025, 08:57 BST
An Iranian cake shop and cafe is set to open on popular Ecclesall Road.

Handaran Bakery is launching in the former White Stuff clothes shop at 297-299.

Founded by Loghman Ghazemi, the business is based in the Food Hall in The Glass Works, Barnsley.

Handaran is an Iranian bakery, patisserie and coffee business opening soon on Ecclesall Road.placeholder image
Handaran is an Iranian bakery, patisserie and coffee business opening soon on Ecclesall Road. | NW

The website states: “Confectionery in Iran boasts a rich history deeply rooted in our culture. This sweet art dates back to ancient times but truly flourished during the Islamic period with the introduction of ingredients like sugar, dates, and pears.”

A section called ‘The founders’ journey’ states he was one of the top bakers in western Iran.

“In 1989, I began my journey in confectionery in a workshop and small shop built by my father.

“I spent nearly all my time after school learning from the master crastsman and assisting the production and sales teams. My passion for pastry baking led me to become one of the top producers in western Iran.

White Stuff on Ecclesall Road closed in 2023.placeholder image
White Stuff on Ecclesall Road closed in 2023.

“Due to changing circumstances in Iran, I eventually had to leave and continued my work in countries like Iraq, Turkey, Greece and Norway.

“We produced and sold our delightful sweets in these countries. Now, we bring our delicious and varied productes to Great Britain and hope you will enjoy them.”

Ecclesall Road was a famous retail destination but in recent years has seen a shift towards food and drink. Fashion store White Stuff closed in 2023.

