Ecclesall Road: Iranian cafe and cake shop set to open on famous Sheffield street
Founded by Loghman Ghazemi, the business is based in the Food Hall in The Glass Works, Barnsley.
The website states: “Confectionery in Iran boasts a rich history deeply rooted in our culture. This sweet art dates back to ancient times but truly flourished during the Islamic period with the introduction of ingredients like sugar, dates, and pears.”
“In 1989, I began my journey in confectionery in a workshop and small shop built by my father.
“I spent nearly all my time after school learning from the master crastsman and assisting the production and sales teams. My passion for pastry baking led me to become one of the top producers in western Iran.
“Due to changing circumstances in Iran, I eventually had to leave and continued my work in countries like Iraq, Turkey, Greece and Norway.
“We produced and sold our delightful sweets in these countries. Now, we bring our delicious and varied productes to Great Britain and hope you will enjoy them.”
Ecclesall Road was a famous retail destination but in recent years has seen a shift towards food and drink. Fashion store White Stuff closed in 2023.
