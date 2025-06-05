Ecclesall Road: Former White Stuff fashion store set to reopen as independent coffee shop
A former fashion store on what was once one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets is set to reopen as a coffee shop.
The old White Stuff at 297 Ecclesall Road is being converted into an independent cafe, according to agent Matthew Barnsdale of MJB Properties.
The work is being done by the landlord and the venue is set to open within weeks, he added.
He said: “It’s good to see this positive move on Ecclesall Road which shows it is still a draw, and people have faith in it as a location, and good to see another unit occupied.”
White Stuff closed in February 2023.
Ecclesall Road was a famous retail destination but in recent years has seen a shift towards food and drink.
