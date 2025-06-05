A former fashion store on what was once one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets is set to reopen as a coffee shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old White Stuff at 297 Ecclesall Road is being converted into an independent cafe, according to agent Matthew Barnsdale of MJB Properties.

The work is being done by the landlord and the venue is set to open within weeks, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s good to see this positive move on Ecclesall Road which shows it is still a draw, and people have faith in it as a location, and good to see another unit occupied.”

White Stuff closed in February 2023.

Ecclesall Road was a famous retail destination but in recent years has seen a shift towards food and drink.