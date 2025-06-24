Sheffield restaurants: Upscale steakhouse Chef Sami opening soon on Ecclesall Road

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:31 BST

An upscale steakhouse is set to replace one of Sheffield’s best sushi restaurants.

Chef Sami is ‘coming soon’ to 503 Ecclesall Road, the former home of Koko - a popular Asia fusion restaurant which closed after 10 years in April.

Its website states: “Our upscale steakhouse prides itself on premium cuts of beef and meticulously crafted dishes, ensuring each meal is a celebration of taste and quality.”

Chef Sami restaurant promises 'premium cuts of beef and meticulously crafted dishes' when it opens on Ecclesall Road.
Chef Sami restaurant promises 'premium cuts of beef and meticulously crafted dishes' when it opens on Ecclesall Road. | nw

A business called Sami Chef Ltd was registered in April by Ahmad Gholami, aged 42, according to Companies House.

It is the latest food outlet on what was one of Sheffield’s best shopping streets.

Recent additions include Crave Cafe and Urban Burger while the old White Stuff shop at 297 is being converted into an independent cafe, according to agent Matthew Barnsdale of MJB Properties.

Koko opened in 2015 as a sister restaurant to Sakushi, in Sheffield city centre.

Koko was a fixture on Ecclesall Road for 10 years.
Koko was a fixture on Ecclesall Road for 10 years. | NW

It was launched to give the chefs greater freedom to ‘create masterpieces and be experimental with a fusion of other cuisines’.

It proved hugely popular, with an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 370 reviews on Tripadvisor. The restaurant offered a ‘unique range of Asian and Japanese food taking inspiration from both local and Asian sources’.But it has now closed for good.

On its Facebook page, the business posted it was “sad to say” it had closed forever after reaching its 10th birthday.

