Sheffield restaurants: Upscale steakhouse Chef Sami opening soon on Ecclesall Road
Chef Sami is ‘coming soon’ to 503 Ecclesall Road, the former home of Koko - a popular Asia fusion restaurant which closed after 10 years in April.
Its website states: “Our upscale steakhouse prides itself on premium cuts of beef and meticulously crafted dishes, ensuring each meal is a celebration of taste and quality.”
A business called Sami Chef Ltd was registered in April by Ahmad Gholami, aged 42, according to Companies House.
Recent additions include Crave Cafe and Urban Burger while the old White Stuff shop at 297 is being converted into an independent cafe, according to agent Matthew Barnsdale of MJB Properties.
Koko opened in 2015 as a sister restaurant to Sakushi, in Sheffield city centre.
It was launched to give the chefs greater freedom to ‘create masterpieces and be experimental with a fusion of other cuisines’.
It proved hugely popular, with an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 370 reviews on Tripadvisor. The restaurant offered a ‘unique range of Asian and Japanese food taking inspiration from both local and Asian sources’.But it has now closed for good.
On its Facebook page, the business posted it was “sad to say” it had closed forever after reaching its 10th birthday.
