Ecclesall Road: Steakhouse offering prime cuts opening on one of Sheffield's trendiest streets
7 Grills is opening on Friday July 4 at 359 Ecclesall Road, signs state.
Its website says it is ‘crafting an exceptional steakhouse where premium cuts meet passionate cooking, creating an unforgettable dining experience in the heart of Sheffield’.
Highlights are set to include prime cuts of ‘perfectly aged steak’ grilled to customers’ ‘exact specifications’ a curated wine list offering ‘perfect pairings for every palate’ and a warm atmosphere.
The unit used to be Colombo Sri Lankan restaurant. It opened in 2019 and lasted two years, closing in 2021, mid-way through the pandemic.
It is the second steakhouse launching Ecclesall Road.
Stay informed on all of the key stories taking place in the city’s courtrooms with The Star’s Court newsletter. Sign up for your weekly updates today.
Last week, The Star reported Chef Sami was ‘coming soon’ to 503 Ecclesall Road, the former home of Koko - a popular sushi restaurant which closed after 10 years in April.
Its website states: “Our upscale steakhouse prides itself on premium cuts of beef and meticulously crafted dishes, ensuring each meal is a celebration of taste and quality.”
7 Grills will be the latest food outlet on what was one of Sheffield’s best shopping streets.
Recent additions include Crave Cafe and Urban Burger, while the old White Stuff shop at 297 is being converted into an independent cafe, according to agent Matthew Barnsdale of MJB Properties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.