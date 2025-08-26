Ecclesall Road: Crave Cafe is latest business to close on famous Sheffield street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:21 BST
A cafe offering speciality coffee, wine and live music on a famous Sheffield street has closed.

Crave Cafe on Ecclesall Road launched at the end of January in the former Love The Lot clothes shop at number 507.

The business is now in darkness, the phone rings out and the last post on Facebook was in June.

Crave cafe is in darkness.placeholder image
Crave cafe is in darkness. | nw

It is the latest business to close on the popular dining street.

HIGUYS launched in October at number 545 selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.

It closed in February and a sign in the window stated it was due to undergo refurbishment. It has not reopened.

