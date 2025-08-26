Ecclesall Road: Crave Cafe is latest business to close on famous Sheffield street
A cafe offering speciality coffee, wine and live music on a famous Sheffield street has closed.
Crave Cafe on Ecclesall Road launched at the end of January in the former Love The Lot clothes shop at number 507.
We recently launched our new court newsletter. A weekly rundown of the key stories from the city’s courts over the past week. Sign up for your weekly updates.
HIGUYS launched in October at number 545 selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.
It closed in February and a sign in the window stated it was due to undergo refurbishment. It has not reopened.