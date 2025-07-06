Ecclesall Road: Popular bistro moves out after less than two years on trendy Sheffield street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Jul 2025, 16:40 BST
A popular bistro has move out after less two years on a trendy Sheffield street.

Bistro Bisque launched in July 2023 at 305 Ecclesall Road offering a fully-licensed bistro and bar with a ‘pottery painting twist’.

The firm said staff had creative ideas to ensure visitors have a ‘fantastic experience’ painting bisque, unglazed, white porcelain which is perfect for painting.

Bistro Bisque has moved out of Ecclesall Road and relocated to Rotherham.placeholder image
| nw

The unit is now ‘to let’ after the business relocated to Thorpe Hesley.

A Facebook post announcing the decision said they were moving on to ‘new and bigger things’, although leaving Ecclesall Road was a ‘bittersweet moment’.

The new address is 163 Brook Hill Thorpe Hesley Rotherham S61 2QF.

