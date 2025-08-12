A large Indian restaurant is set to open on a famous Sheffield street in a unit targeted by McDonald’s

Mezwaani restaurant will be in the former Amaro Lounge at 519 Ecclesall Road.

It comes after McDonald’s applied for permission to move into the same premises in October but withdrew after protests over noise, smells and congestion.

The fast food giant also pulled out of a planned restaurant on London Road at Heeley Bottom last month after it was recommended for refusal by planners due to concerns over its proximity to schools..

Amaro Lounge opened in 2019. It survived Covid but closed in the cost-of-living crisis in January 2023.

Ecclesall Road was a famous retail destination but in recent years has seen a shift towards food and drink.

Last week The Star revealed Iranian cake shop and cafe Handaran Bakery is openhing in the former White Stuff clothes shop at 297-299 Ecclesall Road.