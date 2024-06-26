Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burger restaurant and takeaway is set to open on an upmarket Sheffield street which is “on the up.”

It is set to move into the Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food unit between Pizza Express and Nando’s on Ecclesall Road, according to estate agent Matthew Barnsdale.

The firm is a well known regional restaurant operator with one outlet in Sheffield, he said.

Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food is set to reopen as a burger takeaway and restaurant later in the summer. | National World

Tuk Tuk Thai closed in November 2022. The new eaterie is set to open later in summer.

It comes after The Star revealed McDonald’s and a new Turkish restaurant are also coming to Ecclesall Road.

Mr Barnsdale, who was hired to find an occupier for the Tuk Tuk Thai unit in April, said: “We have had good interest and I think, with other activities, Ecclesall Road is on the up.