Ecclesall Road: Burger restaurant set to join McDonald’s on popular Sheffield street
It is set to move into the Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food unit between Pizza Express and Nando’s on Ecclesall Road, according to estate agent Matthew Barnsdale.
The firm is a well known regional restaurant operator with one outlet in Sheffield, he said.
Tuk Tuk Thai closed in November 2022. The new eaterie is set to open later in summer.
It comes after The Star revealed McDonald’s and a new Turkish restaurant are also coming to Ecclesall Road.
Mr Barnsdale, who was hired to find an occupier for the Tuk Tuk Thai unit in April, said: “We have had good interest and I think, with other activities, Ecclesall Road is on the up.
“I think by the back end of summer it will look a very different place with a lot of new names and operators. It’s needed, it’s looked a little sad for a while, but it’s coming back.”
