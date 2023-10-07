News you can trust since 1887
Cornerstone: Top marks for restaurant in trendy Sheffield square with a buzz about the place

Walking into a restaurant for the first time and straight away you’re looking for a sign - what’s it like and is it any good?
By David Walsh
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
The Cornerstone in Dyson Place had four ice buckets on stands lined up by the bar, an extravagantly huge wire bowl of oranges and limes and a couple sharing a joyous hug.

As random impressions go this was a good start. Less whimsically, it also has a sage green, dark wood and exposed brick chic and on the Saturday lunchtime we went, was three-quarters full with families, groups of ladies and couples.

With a large and similarly busy outdoor area, it was all right, despite a cost of living crisis.

The Cornerstone in Dyson Place offered good first impressions.
The Cornerstone in Dyson Place offered good first impressions.

“Ecclesall Road types,” my partner suggested. But Dyson Place is better - it's peaceful and fume and traffic free.

Clearly the developers took a big risk opening a courtyard off Sharrow Vale Road with no through traffic. But it arrived at the right moment, this independent shopping area is the best it’s been for years. The other cafes and restaurants in Dyson Place also appeared to be doing well and the whole place had a buzz.

But what of the food? My aubergine caponata was full of interest with grated peel, pine nuts, herbs, leaves and dried fruit on perfectly fried slices, on a bed of tahini. Not your everyday meal and all the better for it.

The chorizo eggs on toast had “brilliant” poached eggs and was devoured.

Great outdoor seating space at the Cornerstone in peaceful, fume and traffic-free Dyson Place.
Great outdoor seating space at the Cornerstone in peaceful, fume and traffic-free Dyson Place.

The vegetarian breakfast was hearty and flavourful but apparently lacking in contrasting textures due to it being served on top of the sour dough toast which lost its crunch. The Cornerstone beans got a special mention though.

The pudding was pastries from, in my view, South Yorkshire’s top baker: 4 Eyes Patisserie.

Their almond croissant was already on my radar and delivered its lovely sweet, moist paste again. The pretzel brownie and lemon meringue cronut were also triumphs of the art.

With coffees and soft drinks the bill came to £68.20 for three.

Food full of flavour and interest at Cornerstone.
Food full of flavour and interest at Cornerstone.

Cornerstone was well-staffed and we waited 18 minutes for our food which was just right.

Holed up in a busy restaurant on a wet Saturday, ordering good food amid modernity and comfort - this felt like the best way to pass the time. For the Cornerstone, the signs are good.