Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But some fear it would damage what remains of the road’s reputation

The majority of Star readers who commented on plans for a McDonald’s on one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets would welcome the new addition - for the footfall and the food.

The fast food giant wants to move into the former Amaro Lounge on Ecclesall Road, bringing an empty unit back to life and creating ‘up to 120 full and part-time jobs’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's wants to open in the former Amaro Lounge, creating 'up to 120 full and part-time jobs'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some readers are looking forward to the food but some fear it would damage what remains of the road’s once proud reputation for upmarket shopping.

Others think there are too many junk food joints in the area already, while some residents have already lodged objections over litter, noise and traffic.

But many are in support.

On The Star’s Facebook page, Adele Jones said: “There are other fast food chains on Eccy Road, so what's the problem with another one? It's better than a place being stood empty and getting more rundown.”

Andy Wade thought it stood a better chance than many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Though I am no fan of McDonald's. It is no different to having a KFC on that road. If anything, it will at least be there more permanently than any of the here-today-gone-tomorrow trendy overpriced establishments that have been on the road.”

Denise Booth was pithy: “Fairly sure Eccy Road is already noisy, littered and busy anyway.”

Karla Koo welcomed the venture after counting the empty shops.

“I don’t see the issue at all, the road gets more commercial every year Starbucks, KFC, Domino’s, Nando’s just to mention a few… the days of Ecclesall Road being independent, with boutique style shops and eateries are long gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most have moved to Sharrow Vale. We drove down Ecclesall Road a couple of months ago and counted 22 empty shops! Surely they are better to be filled and being used rather than rotting into disrepair.”

Andy Davis believed the firm could be a good neighbour.

“McDonald’s staff conduct three litter patrols a day 150-metres around their restaurants, picking up all litter, not just McDonald's packaging. How many other fast food joints do that?”

But Helena Turner was among residents who oppose the plan.

“No more McDonald's. I'm complaining I only live round the corner. I had no idea about this. Environmental and health disaster. I'm proud to say I've hardly ever allowed my kids in those places!”

Lee Stubbins reflected on the existing competition and gave a shout out to an independent favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What McDonald's will soon realise is that there's a lot of fast food competition along that road. The only food franchise to go the distance is KFC, they've had the Berkeley Centre shop for decades but even they've had to let Dunkin’ Donuts take half the old KFC shop space.