Ecclesall Road Sheffield: Two closures and new charity shop for premium street
A premium Sheffield street has been hit by two closures - as a charity shop prepares to open.
Proctor Hairwork and Ladbrokes, on the same row near The Famous Sheffield Shop and Berkeley Centre, have closed suddenly.
Meanwhile a Headway charity shop is opening in the former Pomm Pom nailbar between Freestylers barbers and Cuban cigar specialist and off-licence 418 Store. Posters in the window are advertising volunteer roles and the shop front is having a paint job.
They are the latest developments since The Star revealed McDonald’s wants to open in the former Amaro Lounge restaurant.
