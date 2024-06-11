Ecclesall Road Sheffield: Two closures and new charity shop for premium street

David Walsh
By David Walsh
Published 11th Jun 2024, 19:56 BST
It comes as McDonald's bids to open in a former restaurant

A premium Sheffield street has been hit by two closures - as a charity shop prepares to open.

Proctor Hairwork and Ladbrokes, on the same row near The Famous Sheffield Shop and Berkeley Centre, have closed suddenly. 

Two shops have closed and a charity shop is preparing to open on Ecclesall RoadTwo shops have closed and a charity shop is preparing to open on Ecclesall Road
Meanwhile a Headway charity shop is opening in the former Pomm Pom nailbar between Freestylers barbers and Cuban cigar specialist and off-licence 418 Store. Posters in the window are advertising volunteer roles and the shop front is having a paint job.

They are the latest developments since The Star revealed McDonald’s wants to open in the former Amaro Lounge restaurant.

