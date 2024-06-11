Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as McDonald's bids to open in a former restaurant

A premium Sheffield street has been hit by two closures - as a charity shop prepares to open.

Proctor Hairwork and Ladbrokes, on the same row near The Famous Sheffield Shop and Berkeley Centre, have closed suddenly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two shops have closed and a charity shop is preparing to open on Ecclesall Road | National World

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile a Headway charity shop is opening in the former Pomm Pom nailbar between Freestylers barbers and Cuban cigar specialist and off-licence 418 Store. Posters in the window are advertising volunteer roles and the shop front is having a paint job.