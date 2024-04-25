Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular late night bar on a trendy Sheffield street has closed and been put up for sale.

Kettle Black on Ecclesall Road has been a destination for a glamorous clientele for many years - including as Menzels prior to 2016 - and boasts a ‘champagne terrace, private whisky lounge and VIP mezzanine’.

Menzels, clockwise from top right: Fiona Firth, left, and Jo Davison having fun, March 21 2002; Menzels entrance in 2003; franchisee Monica Caravello, October 23 2001; cocktail competition at Menzel's, November 2003.

It also claims to be the only bar with a 2am licence on Ecclesall Road. It closed last month and has gone on the market.

Estate agent Matthew Barnsdale, of MJB Commercial Property, said it could reopen within weeks if an operator came forward.

The business was successful and profitable and was on the market due to a “change of circumstances” of the Sheffield-based owner, he added.

The bar is to let on its own while the entire property at 301 Ecclesall Road is for sale, The building includes six studios.

Kettle Black on Ecclesall Road is for sale, or to let, with MJB Commercial Property.

Menzels was opened in 1994 by the late wine merchant Michael Menzel, but hit new heights after being sold to businessman Tony Dungworth.