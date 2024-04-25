Ecclesall Road: Popular late night bar Kettle Black - formerly Menzels - for sale after closure
A popular late night bar on a trendy Sheffield street has closed and been put up for sale.
Kettle Black on Ecclesall Road has been a destination for a glamorous clientele for many years - including as Menzels prior to 2016 - and boasts a ‘champagne terrace, private whisky lounge and VIP mezzanine’.
It also claims to be the only bar with a 2am licence on Ecclesall Road. It closed last month and has gone on the market.
Estate agent Matthew Barnsdale, of MJB Commercial Property, said it could reopen within weeks if an operator came forward.
The business was successful and profitable and was on the market due to a “change of circumstances” of the Sheffield-based owner, he added.
The bar is to let on its own while the entire property at 301 Ecclesall Road is for sale, The building includes six studios.
Menzels was opened in 1994 by the late wine merchant Michael Menzel, but hit new heights after being sold to businessman Tony Dungworth.
Tony laid claim to bringing the ‘cocktail revolution’ to Sheffield, and his bar was ranked among the top 50 nationwide. He put the business on the market in 2015 when he moved overseas.
