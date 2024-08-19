Crystal Peaks: Second Papa's Fish & Chips chain in Sheffield shuts down without warning
Papa’s Fish & Chips at Crystal Peaks Shopping has been marked as ‘permanently closed’ on Google.
It comes after weeks of uncertainty, with some customers reporting the restaurant had recently been closed during its normal opening hours.
The huge restaurant at the Crystal Peaks shopping centre opened in December 2022. The owners, Dino and George Papadamou, said it was the largest fish and chip restaurant in Yorkshire with between 220 and 230 covers.
Its success saw the restaurant soon followed by a second premises in the city, which opened near to Utilita Arena Sheffield in April 2023.
In January this year, a notice appeared in the windows of the Arena site stating it was ‘closed till further notice’. Just this month the venue has reopened as a Wendy’s restaurant - the second in the city, with one also on High Street in the city centre.
The Crystal Peaks closure means there are no more award-winning Papa’s Fish & Chips restaurants in Sheffield - and those elsewhere in the UK are decreasing.
Papa’s in Whitby recently closed and has re-opened as a Wendy’s, and customers have been left questioning the future of the Blackpool venue on the fish and chip chain’s Facebook page.
Papa’s has been approached for comment.
