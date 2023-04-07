It is Sheffield’s newest fish and chip shop, right next to Sheffield Arena – and we have checked out the wares.

The Star was today the first to try out the new Papa’s Fish and Chips restaurant and take away, getting a portion on the first day of opening and settling down in the early afternoon sunshine to tuck in outside.

And I was pleased with what I got, tucking in and videoing the first taste of the chips at the site on Arena Court which was previously home to the former Eighteen Ten.

Ordering fish and chips with mushy peas, I decided to sit outside in the afternoon sunshine, one one of the tables in front of the restaurant. There is plenty of indoor space, but it seemed too good a chance to enjoy the sunshine to miss.

Happily dropping my peas onto my chips, I added vinegar from the bottle provided for me on the table. Tucking in I found the chips well cooked, with the potato inside soft. For my taste, mushy peas need to be on top of the chips, and they added extra flavour, not too salty. They were big chips, too.

Trying the fish, I found the batter crisp as the knife cut into it, with the fish inside succulent, with a decent portion size.

George Papa, who is running the venue, said they had received many bookings for tonight, and added Good Friday was traditionally a fish and chips day. While I was there, there were people coming in to book for later.

He said: "We’ve been here since the early hours prepping fish – we couldn't wait to get started.”

"We’re really excited," he said. "We’ve been inundated. What a day to open the restaurant, Good Friday, a day famous for fish and chips.”

He said they wanted to serve people who were out using the arena, as well as the broader city. “We’ve had so much interest,” he said. “It really hasn't stopped. everyone’s been wanting to know when the restaurant opposite the arena’s going to open."

