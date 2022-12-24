Sheffielders could not wait to get a taste of the food on offer at a brand-new branch of an award-winning fish and chip shop in a city suburb.

The queue for the new Papas Fish and Chips at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway in Beighton stretched down the street when it first opened its doors earlier this week.

The chain, which already has nine branches at locations including Blackpool, Cleethorpes, Scarborough and Whitby, was crowned the nation’s best chippy on the BBC show, The Best of British takeaways, presented by celebrity chef, Tom Kerridge, in 2017.

Papas is run by Dino Papas and his father Sid Papas, and their new Sheffield branch has opened in a site that was previously occupied by Indian restaurant, Aagrah, near to Crystal Peaks.

As part of the opening on Thursday, December 22, diners were able to take advantage of a special, opening offer of a medium fish and chips for just a penny, which was available for one day only.

Dino and George Papas have spoken of the ‘phenomenal’ response to the new restaurant and their opening offer, describing how some diners started queuing four hours before the new branch opened its doors for the first time in temperatures of -1.

George said: “It was supposed to be a really soft opening, it was the run-up to Christmas, and we only started promoting it the day before.”

Dino added: “We really wanted to be open before the new year, and to let people know what good value we are, and the feedback we’ve had has been phenomenal. Everyone’s told us that our medium is the size of a large in the local area.”

"We’re so grateful to everyone for the response we’ve had, and are really excited to be part of the Crystal Peaks community.”

Dino and George say Papas served up 4,000 medium portions of fish and chips for a penny, which would normally cost £7.69 with mushy peas, on its opening day; and eatery also did a roaring trade on its first-ever Friday yesterday (December 23).

The restaurant has space for between 220 and 230 covers, say Dino and George, making it the largest fish and chip restaurant in Yorkshire; and in addition to enjoying a good takeaway trade since it opened, Papas has also been inundated with reservations for its restaurant for the coming weeks.

It also has a fully licenced bar, and offers both vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Papas Fish and Chips Crystal Peaks is open from 11.30am until 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and from midday until 9pm on Sundays.

