The burger chain Wendy’s is opening its second Sheffield location today in the former Papas Fish & Chips venue near Meadowhall.

The restaurant opens its doors to the public from 10.30am on Thursday, August 15, 2024, and the chain is giving away a range of goodies to mark the occasion.

The first 100 people in the queue for the new restaurant will get themselves a free burger.

Wendy's Burgers opens its new outlet at Arena Square in Sheffield | Dean Atkins

The freebie will come with another purchase, but you can choose from one of three Wendy’s fan favourites - Daves Single, Classic Chicken or Spicy Chicken.

All Wendy’s chicken products are certified halal, meaning the nuggets and burgers can be enjoyed by all.

Unlike the city centre restaurant which opened two years ago, this Wendy’s will have a drive thru and the new team have some exclusive rewards for those in their cars too.

The restaurant is handing out 100 free burgers on opening day. | Dean Atkins

The first five customerrs in the drive thru will get free Frostys for a whole year.

Frostys are the half-milkshake, half-ice cream dessert which comes in both chocolate and vanilla flavours.

To top it all off, this new Wendy’s restaurant is going to have a soft play area and an arcade inside.

The soft play area will be free to use and the arcade will feature lots of popular games like basketball hoops, air hockey, claw grabbers and more.

Neither of these attractions will be available on opening day, but will be ready “before the weekend”.

It is Wendy’s second venue in Sheffield after the restaurant opened on High Street in the city centre two years ago.

The restaurant had a queue outside ahead of opening, with the first person through the door winning themselves free burgers for a year.

Some people had started queuing outside the restaurant at 11.30pm the night before in order to make sure they were one of the people winning free burgers.