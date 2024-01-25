Papa’s Fish and Chips: Mystery surrounds ‘closure’ of popular Sheffield chip shop near Utilita Arena
Mystery surrounds the future of a popular fish and chips restaurant and takeaway in Sheffield.
Papa’s Fish & Chips opened its second venue in Sheffield in April last year - and just nine months later it is reported to have stopped serving its customers.
The fish and chip shop, at 3 Arena Court, opposite Utilita Arena Sheffield, has had signs on its doors and windows stating the venue is closed for 'refurbishment' for at least nine days. But no workmen were seen carrying out work on two occasions that reporters at The Star visited the site.
The sign reads: "Under refurbishment. Closed till further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience. Many thanks, Papas."
The Arena branch was the second to open in Sheffield, and is one of 11 sites across the UK - many of which are based on the coasts of England. Facebook users have commented on Papa’s Fish & Chips social media page asking for information on the 'closed down' store opposite the Arena, as well as ones in Bilton, Hull, and Skegness, which have also reportedly shut.
On Google, the Sheffield site is still marked as open, but it is not listed on their website as available to book a table or order a takeaway. The second city location, in Crystal Peaks, is believed to still be open.
The Star has contacted the company on several occasions for further information on the refurbishment, but has not received a response.
Papa’s served thousands of portions of fish and chips as part of a 1p deal to celebrate its opening on April 13 last year. It had a queue of around 250 people before it even opened its doors.
At the time, co-owner George Papadamou said: "We were obviously expecting the event to be popular but it has completely exceeded our expectations."