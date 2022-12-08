The new Wendy’s burger restaurant in Sheffield opened this morning in a massive showtime event with cheerleaders, megaphones and customers waiting since 10.50 last night to be the first in.

The queue to enter the restaurant stretched up High Street and across the shop front of nearby competitors McDonald’s as prospective customers hoped to get their hands on a free burger. Gary-Joe was the first person in the queue, having been there for more than 12 and a half hours when the doors finally opened around 11.30am.

Gary-Joe was the one to burst through the door, which had been covered in wrapping paper, to officially mark the stores opening. He became the first of three customers to win free ‘Dave’s’ single cheeseburgers for an entire year. Franchise-owners Dino and George Papadamou put on a show for the opening, with cheerleaders, free t-shirts and, of course, Gary-Joe’s big entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video above for all the fun, and the first impressions from customers of the food.

Wendy's opens its new venue in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy's opens its new venue in Sheffield