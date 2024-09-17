Cambridge Street Collective: New Sheffield food hall crowned ‘best’ in UK at British Street Food Awards 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Steel City has claimed success at this year’s British Street Food Awards 2024 - with one food hall claiming the crown, and another receiving an honourable mention.
City centre’s Cambridge Street Collective, and Cutlery Works, in Neepsend, which are both managed by Blend, were among 16 finalists chosen by the public with a chance to be crowned the best food hall in the UK.
From Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15, the finalists competed against each other at Hackney Bridge in London to cook their way to the crown; and on Sunday, Cambridge Street Collective was announced the winner.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
A statement released by the food hall revealed the win yesterday (Monday, September 16). It read: “Three months since we opened our doors and yesterday we were crowned the Best Food Hall in the UK 2024 award!
“Bringing home this award means the world to us and Sheffield with our sister food hall Cutlery Works (winner of Best Food Hall award 2022 & 2023) in the top three!
“But this is made all possible thanks to our food partners and our team who push the boundaries daily and to all our guests who voted for us. We appreciate you all!”
The win coincides with The Star’s Food & Drink Month, which has seen us celebrate all things food and drink, as well as champion the hospitality industry in Sheffield.
For those unfamiliar with Cambridge Street Collective, it opened its doors in May of this year with great anticipation following a number of setbacks.
It formed part of Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City II development, and it is also Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall with 20 international kitchens and four bars all under one roof.
Diners can indulge in food from Hungry Buddha’s Himalayan menu, El Chappo’s Mexican fusion food, to Frerot’s 'modern British dining’ experience, brought to the venue by Luke and Joseph Grayson, the duo behind the Michelin-acclaimed Juke & Loe restaurant.
The food hall currently has a rating on Google of 3.9 out of five, with over 650 reviews.
September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.