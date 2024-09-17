Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s newest food hall - and Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall - has been crowned the best in the UK.

The Steel City has claimed success at this year’s British Street Food Awards 2024 - with one food hall claiming the crown, and another receiving an honourable mention.

City centre’s Cambridge Street Collective, and Cutlery Works, in Neepsend, which are both managed by Blend, were among 16 finalists chosen by the public with a chance to be crowned the best food hall in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15, the finalists competed against each other at Hackney Bridge in London to cook their way to the crown; and on Sunday, Cambridge Street Collective was announced the winner.

Cambridge Street Collective - Europe's largest purpose-built food hall - has been named the 'best' in the UK. | National World

A statement released by the food hall revealed the win yesterday (Monday, September 16). It read: “Three months since we opened our doors and yesterday we were crowned the Best Food Hall in the UK 2024 award!

“Bringing home this award means the world to us and Sheffield with our sister food hall Cutlery Works (winner of Best Food Hall award 2022 & 2023) in the top three!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But this is made all possible thanks to our food partners and our team who push the boundaries daily and to all our guests who voted for us. We appreciate you all!”

Cambridge Street Collective food hall in Sheffield city centre, where the 20 kitchens serving a variety of global cuisine include House of Habesha (left) and Baity (right) | National World/Cambridge Street Collective/House of Habesha/Baity

The win coincides with The Star’s Food & Drink Month, which has seen us celebrate all things food and drink, as well as champion the hospitality industry in Sheffield.

For those unfamiliar with Cambridge Street Collective, it opened its doors in May of this year with great anticipation following a number of setbacks.

It formed part of Sheffield City Council’s £470m Heart of the City II development, and it is also Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall with 20 international kitchens and four bars all under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diners can indulge in food from Hungry Buddha’s Himalayan menu, El Chappo’s Mexican fusion food, to Frerot’s 'modern British dining’ experience, brought to the venue by Luke and Joseph Grayson, the duo behind the Michelin-acclaimed Juke & Loe restaurant.

The food hall currently has a rating on Google of 3.9 out of five, with over 650 reviews.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.