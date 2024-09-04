This month will see us championing the food and drink scene in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout September, The Star - and our sister titles across National World - will be celebrating all things food and drink, and championing the hospitality industry in Sheffield.

While we are no strangers to ‘foodie’ content, this month-long initiative of supporting businesses in our community has been backed by UKHospitality, the voice of the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

In our video above, Sheffield Food and Drink Champion Kirsty Hamilton explains a bit more about what you can expect to see this month, from taste tests, to interviews with our city’s culinary heroes.

Join our Facebook group ‘Sheffield food and drink scene’ to keep up with the latest.