Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 4th Sep 2024, 05:02 BST
This month will see us championing the food and drink scene in Sheffield.

Throughout September, The Star - and our sister titles across National World - will be celebrating all things food and drink, and championing the hospitality industry in Sheffield.

While we are no strangers to ‘foodie’ content, this month-long initiative of supporting businesses in our community has been backed by UKHospitality, the voice of the sector.

In our video above, Sheffield Food and Drink Champion Kirsty Hamilton explains a bit more about what you can expect to see this month, from taste tests, to interviews with our city’s culinary heroes.

Join our Facebook group ‘Sheffield food and drink scene’ to keep up with the latest.

