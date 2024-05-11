Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frerot, described as a ‘modern British dining on-the-counter experience’, is the latest offering from talented duo Joseph and Luke Grayson

Juke & Loe opened on Ecclesall Road in 2017 before moving to the old Milestone pub in Kelham Island in 2022.

The brothers behind the Michelin-acclaimed Juke & Loe restaurant are launching a new venture, called Frerot, at Sheffield's Cambridge Street Collective food hall, opening on Thursday, May 23.

It was a huge success, with Guardian food critic Jay Rayner among those raving about the modern British fare, created using seasonal ingredients.

Juke & Loe at The Milestone was included in the Michelin Guide 2024, with inspectors praising the 'quality cooking' and describing how 'the flavours really pack a punch’.

But the restaurant - founded by brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson, upon whose names the title was a clever twist - sadly announced earlier this year that it was closing, with the final service taking place on March 30.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait long to once again sample the gastronomic delights whipped up by the talented duo.

The new Cambridge Street Collective food hall in Sheffield city centre is due to open to the public on Thursday, May 23. Photo: Steel City Drone Pilot

Joseph and Luke have teamed up once again to bring the good people of Sheffield an exciting new venture, called Frerot, which will be located inside the huge new Cambridge Street Collective food hall opening in the city centre on Thursday, May 23.

Details about the brothers’ new offering are limited, with the Welcome to Sheffield website, where the new opening was announced, describing it as a ‘modern British dining on-the-counter experience’, where people can take a seat and ‘enjoy a sense of belonging and community’.

Frerot - a colloquial French term for brother - is one of 20 food and drink vendors to be based at Cambridge Street Collective, which with space for 1,200 diners has been described as Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall. Announcing the closure of their restaurant earlier this year, the Grayson brothers said that a combination of ever-increasing costs, business rates and the 'dreaded VAT' meant the restaurant as it stood was 'no longer viable'.

“Hospitality in Britain has been broken and we can’t see it getting repaired any time soon,” they added.