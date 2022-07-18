The £470 million development is well underway after beginning in 2017.
The Heart of City scheme is aiming to drive economic growth back into the city centre by attracting more visitors, creating jobs and encouraging a community of people living in the city centre. It is also hoped that the scheme will promote a more eco-friendly and greener environment.
Sheffield City Council are funding the development and have employed Queensberry as their Strategic Development Partner.
As part of the development, the city centre will develop with more retail, office spaces, restaurants and cafes, and also living areas.
Giving people more reason to be in the city centre is a large driver of the project, with developments such as more retail space, food halls, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Alongside the current construction and developments planned to complete by 2023, another future phase of development has now begun construction, including Pound’s Park which will add much needed green space and relaxation areas in the city centre.
Currently expected to be complete in 2023, three buildings part of the development have already opened – Grosvenor House, The Trading House and Cubo.
With development in full swing, we take a look at the future look of the city centre with its new developments which could open as early as next year: