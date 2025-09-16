A Michelin-starred chef on a mission to craft the ‘best ever’ pub pie is sharing his recipe once more, following high public demand.

In April this year, the Marston’s pub chain had announced a collaboration with Tom Shepherd - who owns Staffordshire-based restaurant Upstairs - to share his secret and beloved beef cheek pie recipe for the first time ever.

The so-called ‘Best Ever Pub Pie’ - a triple-layered pie filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions and roast potatoes - was served up in 100 pubs across the country.

It was meant to be available for 12 weeks only, however they sold out after only six weeks.

Now, following the overwhelming from customers, the chef who appeared on the Great British Menu in 2023 has chosen to bring the pie back.

The 'best-ever' pub pie is returning to Marston's pubs across the country once again following sell-out success of Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd's recipe. | Google

Locals who missed their chance earlier in the year have another chance at the Fulwood-based Florentine, right next door to Thornbury Hospital.

They are being served now and will be removed from the menu once they sell out.

Chef Tom Shepherd said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Marston’s again to give as many people as possible the chance to try my Best Ever Pub Pie.

“We were so thrilled by the reaction when the pie launched earlier this year. Filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions, and roast potatoes, and beef fat shortcrust pastry, the pie pairs perfectly with a glass of Malbec – it’s bold, it’s juicy and it’s got just the right tannin to cut through rich dishes.

“You’ll need to act fast if you want to experience my secret recipe this time.”

The Star had the chance to try the pie during its original run, and celebrated the dish which was ‘cooked to perfection’.

Kevin Woodyet, Head of Food at Marston’s, said: “We can’t wait to bring Tom’s Best Ever Pub Pie back to the menu at Marston’s.

“Pies are some of the most popular dishes across our pubs and when Tom Shepherd agreed to share his secret recipe to create a pie for our customers, we were really excited. We knew it would be popular, but we couldn’t believe it when the pie sold out in just six weeks.

“The pie is exactly the same recipe this time around; it’s rich, decadent and absolutely delicious.”