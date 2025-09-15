The long journey to restore one of Sheffield’s most iconic venues is close to completion, and details about it’s new look are now being revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, True North Brew Co. announced that they had acquired the Abbeydale Picture House, and had grand plans on how to restore the once thriving venue.

Now, after months of work to restore and renovate the Grade II-listed building, the team are ready to reveal what guests can expect when they’re welcomed inside next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, October 2, the Abbeydale Ballroom will open, converting the basement of the former cinema into a thriving social space.

The new Abbeydale Ballrooms will open to the public in October, converting the basement of the Grade II-listed former cinema into a new social space. | True North Brew Co.

The venue will be home to what developers promise will be ‘Sheffield’s slickest pool lounge’, complete with tournament-quality tables and cosy booths.

Alongside it, a brand-new cocktail bar and terrace will serve up classic mixes, fresh creations, and a big selection of craft ales and lagers in a space designed to feel both glamorous and welcoming.

Food will come courtesy of The Basement Kitchen, serving a mix of small bites, charcuterie boards, and its very own ‘slice bar’ featuring a new pizza brand set to be named in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for those looking for something more casual, the Green Room will be the perfect spot, featuring dart boards, TV screens and board games.

True North hope to offer a variety of experiences ranging from daytime and weekday playlists, to DJs that keep the atmosphere going well into the night thanks to the venue’s 3am license on weekends.

Similarly, sports fans may have found a new home, as live screenings are set to bring the best fixtures from across football, rugby, and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane Yeardly, owner of True North Brew Co., said: “Abbeydale Ballroom is about creating a place where people can come together - to play, to eat, to drink, to celebrate.

“From the first pint poured to the last ball sunk on the pool table, we want it to feel like Sheffield through and through: independent, inclusive, and full of character.

“Most importantly, it’s about having something for everyone, no matter what your vibe.”