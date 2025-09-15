Busy Kelham Island bar gets new licence after previous owner goes down
The premises in question on Ball Street – known as Graffiti Bar – has been granted a new licence to operate as a restaurant, bar and takeaway, Sheffield City Council’s licensing committee has decided.
The hearing was today (September 15) as while the premises was previously licensed “this lapsed due to the previous licence holder’s company becoming dissolved”. Since then the premises have been operating under a Temporary Event Notices.
A report published ahead of the hearing noted that the applicant has reached agreements with Environmental Protection Services, including retaining the originally requested operating hours, and has removed the live music element from the application entirely.
However, the application still received one objection from a local resident.
The objection cited concerns including noise, an increase in rubbish, and empty bottles being left around the premises.
After a short discussion, members of the committee, however, decided to grant the licence.