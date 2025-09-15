Busy Kelham Island bar gets new licence after previous owner goes down

A bar in Kelham Island will be able to operate under a new licence following the previous owner’s company going bust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises in question on Ball Street – known as Graffiti Bar – has been granted a new licence to operate as a restaurant, bar and takeaway, Sheffield City Council’s licensing committee has decided.

The hearing was today (September 15) as while the premises was previously licensed “this lapsed due to the previous licence holder’s company becoming dissolved”. Since then the premises have been operating under a Temporary Event Notices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report published ahead of the hearing noted that the applicant has reached agreements with Environmental Protection Services, including retaining the originally requested operating hours, and has removed the live music element from the application entirely.

A bar in Kelham Island will be able to operate under a new licence following the previous owner’s company going bust.

However, the application still received one objection from a local resident.

The objection cited concerns including noise, an increase in rubbish, and empty bottles being left around the premises.

After a short discussion, members of the committee, however, decided to grant the licence.