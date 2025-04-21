Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marston’s have been advertising the latest addition to their menu as the ‘best pub pie ever’, but is that claim simply advertising jargon?

The grandiose name doesn’t come without backing, as this latest offering is the first time Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd - who owns Staffordshire-based restaurant Upstairs - has ever shared his secret and beloved beef cheek pie recipe.

Customers at Marston’s pubs across the country can enjoy a new version of the triple-layered pie filled with hand-pulled beef cheek with caramelised onions and roast potatoes right now, for 12 weeks only.

For those in Sheffield who are interested, they can pop to The Florentine in Fulwood to try the unique dish.

And thanks to Marson’s, I got an opportunity to do just that, as over the weekend I visited the gorgeous historic pub to put their ‘best ever’ pie to the test.

First of all I must compliment the staff at this cosy and traditional venue, who were welcoming, friendly and charming throughout our visit.

Marston's 'Best Ever Pub Pie' - a triple-layered pie filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions and roast potatoes | National World

Upon arrival they served us drinks promptly, got us to our table and gave me and my partner a pie-themed quiz sheet, which - in a very childish manner - we dove into and began competing to see who could get the answers first.

We both fell at the last hurdle, unable to answer one of the questions about Tom Shepherd’s success on the Great British Menu programme.

Clearly we weren’t the only ones who’d made the trip out for this unique dish either, as chatter from other tables gave away why they were there too.

Mumblings about ‘that new pie’ filled the dining room, as many excitedly waited to give this new offering their own taste test.

And by the time me and my girlfriend were on our second round of hangman - the quiz sheet doubled up quite nicely for other games - our opportunity was served.

Pictures don’t do justice to how nice this dish looks, with perfect golden crust and creamy mash that rivals my mum’s for nostalgic comfort.

Now to be fair, I love a pie - especially beef - so this was an easy win from my perspective.

The meat was cooked to perfection, the red wine sauce was rich and that layer of roast potatoes hidden within added an extra bit of flavour I never realised I’d missed before from simpler steak and ale pies.

And did I mention the mash? Divine.

I could go on - even the accompanying carrots which I don’t usually like were cooked in a way that made me go back for more - but you get the picture.

It’s an honestly brilliant take on this pub grub classic, taking something so familiar and adding an extra layer of quality that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

Marston’s And Tom Shepherd Are Serving Up The Best Ever Pub Pie

But the ‘best pub pie ever’? - well that’s a lofty title.

The biggest hurdle in my mind is the price.

Knowing the details behind the recipe you can see how the pennies added up behind the scenes - but £20.99 for a pie may be a bit steep for some.

It’s one of the most expensive items on The Florentine’s menu, but that’s not without good reason.

Like I said, this isn’t your typical pie, you aren’t about to find anything like this at another pub.

And, if like me, you love a pie, then this is well worth a trip out to try.

But be quick, the item will only be available for another 12 weeks so make sure you get in before it’s gone forever.

