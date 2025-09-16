Sharrow Vale Road: New details emerge of planned Sheffield micro pub in former butcher's shop
Sharrow Hub Ltd has applied for a licence at 276 Sharrow Vale Road, on the corner with Hickmott Road.
The shop used to be traditional Sheffield butcher Roneys, which closed in 2022 after people only visited ‘once a year’. It was replaced by Nue, a gluten-free cafe.
Now new details have been included in a planning application to change the building into a pub, including its name.
Drawings submitted to Sheffield Council by Oakleaf Architecture as part of the planning application show the name of the business on their design, showing that it would be called Vale Tap Fine Ales and Craft Beer.
The sign appears on both the Hickmott Road side of the building, and the Sharrow Vale Road side.
It also states that the existing timber shopfront to be re decorated in ‘heritage’ brown.
It shows a bar would be installed on the right as you walk in through the door, with a disabled access toilet installed on the far side of the room.
And the planning application reveals there will be three people working there part time.
An application to Sheffield’s licensing department has previously requested permission for Sharrow Hub Ltd to be allowed to stay open until 1.30am Thursday to Sunday and until midnight the rest of the week.