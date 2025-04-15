Could this be Britain's best pie - Michelin-starred chef brings recipe to Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 09:54 BST
A Michelin-starred chef is on a mission to create the best ever pub pie, which will be available in Sheffield later this week.

Tom Shepherd - who owns Staffordshire-based restaurant Upstairs - has teamed up with Marston’s pub chain to share his secret and beloved beef cheek pie recipe for the first time ever.

Customers at Marston’s pubs across the country will enjoy a new version of the favourite dish, inspired by his banquet-worth original.

The so-called Best Ever Pub Pie - a triple-layered pie filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions and roast potatoes - will be available for 12 weeks from April 17.

Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd has shared his beef cheek pie recipe for the first time ever - and from April 17 you can try it yourself at the Florentine in Fulwood. Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd has shared his beef cheek pie recipe for the first time ever - and from April 17 you can try it yourself at the Florentine in Fulwood.
Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd has shared his beef cheek pie recipe for the first time ever - and from April 17 you can try it yourself at the Florentine in Fulwood. | Marston's

For those interested, the unique dish will be served at The Florentine in Fulwood, right next door to Thornbury Hospital.

Chef Tom Shepherd said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Marston’s to give as many people as possible the chance to try my secret recipe.

“I have been asked to share the recipe a lot, but it hasn’t felt like the right partnership, until now.

“For me, when I think of the pub, I think of a good pie, so I was delighted to have the chance to work with the Marston’s team to bring this pie to life - I can’t wait to see what people think.

The triple-layered pie is filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions, and roast potatoes, all encased in a luxurious beef fat shortcrust pastry. It will be served with seasonal vegetables, creamy mashed potato and a rich red wine sauce. The triple-layered pie is filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions, and roast potatoes, all encased in a luxurious beef fat shortcrust pastry. It will be served with seasonal vegetables, creamy mashed potato and a rich red wine sauce.
The triple-layered pie is filled with hand-pulled beef cheek, caramelised onions, and roast potatoes, all encased in a luxurious beef fat shortcrust pastry. It will be served with seasonal vegetables, creamy mashed potato and a rich red wine sauce. | Martson's

Claire Robertson, director of operations at Marston’s, added: “Pies are some of the most popular dishes across our menus, but we wanted to do something extra special and when Tom Shepherd agreed to share his recipe, we were thrilled.

“We’ve worked really hard together to create the most delicious dish possible, it’s rich, decadent and absolutely delicious.

“We can’t wait to introduce The Best Ever Pub Pie to customers across the UK, giving as many people as possible the chance to try my recipe from April 17.”

