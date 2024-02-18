2 . Endcliffe Park

This park has a waterfall, cafe and playground and is popular with locals and visitors alike. It’s just a 10 minute drive from Sheffield city centre, or 40 minutes’ walk if you really want to tire out your playful pup. Due to its popularity with other dog walkers and families, it might be worth bringing a lead even for the best behaved dogs. The park is large enough to enjoy nature without the distraction of cars and general city life. However you should be aware that it’s surrounded by roads if you intend to let your four-legged friend run free. Rustlings Rd, Sheffield S11 7AB