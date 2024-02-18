Here are seven walks in Sheffield where you and your dog can blow off the cobwebs, stretch your legs and enjoy Mother Nature.
1. Norfolk Heritage Park
This old Victorian park stretches for over 72 acres and is perfect for letting your pooch bound around.
The park was restored in 2005, returning it to its former Victorian character. The natural plants and trees that grow here make it a seasonal wonderland.
Another great benefit of this walk is that it is just one mile from the city centre - allowing you to enjoy an evening walk in nature without travelling too far.
Guildford Ave, Sheffield S2 2PL Photo: Submit
2. Endcliffe Park
This park has a waterfall, cafe and playground and is popular with locals and visitors alike.
It’s just a 10 minute drive from Sheffield city centre, or 40 minutes’ walk if you really want to tire out your playful pup.
Due to its popularity with other dog walkers and families, it might be worth bringing a lead even for the best behaved dogs.
The park is large enough to enjoy nature without the distraction of cars and general city life. However you should be aware that it’s surrounded by roads if you intend to let your four-legged friend run free.
Rustlings Rd, Sheffield S11 7AB
3. Mother Cap
This walk is surrounded by wildlife and scenic spots to capture a stunning sunset while letting your dog roam through the wooded area and vast open land.
The car park is just over 20 minutes from Sheffield and the various walks nearby allow for different terrain and levels of difficulty to be explored by all breeds and their owners.
Mother Cap itself is quite a rocky scramble at the top of the hill, perfect for agile dogs to burn off some steam.
A6187, Grindleford, Sheffield, Hope Valley S32 1DA (Surprise View car park)
Photo: -
4. Meersbrook Park
Meersbrook is not a walk in the park per say, as it is situated on a steep hillside just 10 minutes’ drive from Sheffield city centre.
The views over the city could keep you entertained for hours while your canine companion will have a field day with the vast open stretches and hundreds of sticks to play catch with.
The park is also home to two historic buildings - Bishops' House (one of the oldest buildings in Sheffield and open to visitors) and Meersbrook House. Brook Rd, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 9FL Photo: Marie Caley