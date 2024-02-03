Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Yorkshire dog rescue charity says it has only today to find a foster home for a poorly Rottweiler Cross stuck at a vets with “nowhere to go.”

Helping Yorkshire Pounds if appealing for help to find a place to stay for Digby, a young but large seven-month-old with Parvo who was “abandoned” by his owners at a council kennels.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies say they need to find a home for a poorly Rottweiler Cross named Digby "today" (February 3)

But after being rescued by the charity and a trip to the vets, the charity is now urgently appealing for help today (February 3) for someone to put him up as all their usual ports of call are full.

They are now asking for anyone capable of homing Digby somewhere with no other dogs, cats and a secure garden where he can safely go to the toilet.

A post on the Helping Yorkshire Poundies page reads: “We have never, ever been in this situation before… but we are totally ‘out of options’ for poor Digby the rottie cross who MUST leave the vets TODAY.

“He has everything against him - he’s a large, young black male rottweiler cross - the most ‘undesirable’ of dogs.

“He was abandoned in the pound by his previous owners through no fault of his, caught Parvo, and is now stuck in a vets with literally nowhere to go.

“If you would consider helping this poor young boy, PLEASE get in touch.”

It comes after an appeal to raise £1,000 for his Parvo treatment launched today topped £800 in just seven hours.