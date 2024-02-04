There are many dogs that are ready to be adopted at rescue shelters in and around Sheffield.
We have taken a look at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, and Helping Yorkshire Poundies, near Rotherham, to show you just a selection of the latest newcomers.
They are all looking for the right homes to suit their unique needs - whether it be an active and busy household with lots of stimulation, or a peaceful household with peaceful country walks.
If you are interested in any of the 11 dogs below, please visit the relevant website for more details on how to start the adoption process.
2. Vinny, a 4 year old 'Chorkie'
Vinny is being cared for at Thornberry. He is a Chihuahua cross Yorkshire Terrier. He is finding things confusing - he has lived quite a sheltered life, exercising mostly in a garden rather than walks, and so he would benefit from owners who have experience of dogs to can help teach him there is more to life. He is good with other dogs and would benefit from living with other small friends - he has previously lived with cats. Vinny is not completely housetrained and will need patient owners while he settles. He is very affectionate and loves a cuddle.
3. Willow, a 9 year old Spaniel
Willow is new to Thornberry, and still under assessment. She is a very lovely and friendly girl who enjoys her walks, cuddles and praise. Despite being slightly older, she is still very active and will happily walk and run for hours. She is housetrained, good with other dogs on walks and has always been very loved by her previous family. Thornberry will be reviewing applications for Willow over the next few days. She could live with children aged 10+.
4. Lilly, a 4 year old Tibetan Terrier X Miniature Poodle
Lilly is a very affectionate girl who sadly entered Thornberry's care after growing tensions between her and another dog in her previous home. She has been well-loved and we are keen to find her an equally loving and understanding home. She has previously lived with children, and could live with children as young as eight. She should have reduced leaving hours initially and must have no other pets or visiting pets to the household. She cannot interact with other dogs so would benefit from quiet walking areas.