2 . Vinny, a 4 year old 'Chorkie'

Vinny is being cared for at Thornberry. He is a Chihuahua cross Yorkshire Terrier. He is finding things confusing - he has lived quite a sheltered life, exercising mostly in a garden rather than walks, and so he would benefit from owners who have experience of dogs to can help teach him there is more to life. He is good with other dogs and would benefit from living with other small friends - he has previously lived with cats. Vinny is not completely housetrained and will need patient owners while he settles. He is very affectionate and loves a cuddle.