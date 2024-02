It has been a long day for many across Sheffield so far, whether putting up with cold homes, attempting to get to work, use public transport, or drive.

After days like that, it's our dogs that cheer us up.

The Star's readers have shared hundreds of photos of snow across the city today, including many of their furry friends enjoying the weather - some for the first time.

Have a look through the gallery below for all the pups who have had a fabulous snow day.

1 . Three is the magic number "Happy pooches in S8" (Photo: Lindsey Thompson)

3 . Happy as Larry Taken this morning, before it got much heavier... (Photo: Ola SG, in Maltby)