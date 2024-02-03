Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield woman needed surgery for an infected ankle after he was attacked by two dogs while trying to keep her puppy out of harm's reach.

The victim was mauled while climbing her flat block staircase on Plowright Close, Gleadless Valley, on September 11, 2023, leading to her suffering bites on her arm, leg, ankle and stomach.

Stock picture of a Rhodesian Ridgeback, the same breed as one of the dogs, named Cali, that has been ordered destroyed after the attack on a woman in Sheffield along with another dog that led to the victim needing surgery.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard yesterday (February 2) how she was in the habit of carryng the puppy up the stairs when walking past the flat of her neighbour - Jessica Bryan, 31, of Plowright Close - as she found her two dogs were "often out of control."

However, on this occasion, the two dogs - a Rhodesian Ridgeback named 'Cali' and a small bull breed type named 'Soldier' - got loose and "lunged at her as if to get at the puppy."

Prosecutor Ms Lizzie Payne said: "When she lifted the puppy up out of harm's way, she realised one of the dogs was hanging off her arm while the other bit her stomach. They bit her ankle, causing her to fall over.

"Hearing the commotion, a neighbour came out and tried to push the dogs off unsuccessfully, before taking the puppy to safety.

"Ms Bryan then came and took the dogs away."

As a result, the victim suffered multiple bite wounds including one on her ankle that became infected and needed surgery. In a victim impact statement, she said the incident had made her "apprehensive" around dogs when she hadn't been before, and her injuries left her less able to leave the house for weeks.

Bryan pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to one count of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.

However, speaking in Bryan's defence, solicitor Mr Geoff Fleming asked the court to spare the 31-year-old from having 'Cali' put down and facing a ban from keeping dogs.

Reportedly, Bryan had "rescued Soldier" from a household she felt was abusive, and its aggressiveness had a bad influence on Cali, who Bryan had owned for three years with "no trouble" at all. Since the incident, Cali has been in police kennels and Solider was reportedly signed over to the council.

Further, Mr Fleming said Bryan - who has no previous convictions - was "deeply empathetic and remorseful" for the victim and neighbour, who Bryan considered a friend after they supported them through a recent tragedy.

"Your worships may consider having Cali muzzled and on a lead at all times a more appropriate sentence," said Mr Fleming.

"A ban on keeping animals is more suitable for someone who is cruel to animals. And I submit this is not the case here."

However, circuit judge Mr Nicholas Clarke and the bench said they "unfortunately and sadly [have] no alternative" but to order Cali put to sleep and ban Bryan from keeping dogs for the next five years.