2 . Oslo - 2 year old American Bulldog

Oslo is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies. He is a very friendly boy, who is estimated to be around two years old, but he could be younger as he is quite puppy-like. He is an American Bulldog crossbreed, and has been assessed as not the ‘XL Bully type’. He is happy, wiggly, and always wagging his tail. He loves walks and has plenty of energy, but is happy to snuggle in his bed with his teddies after a walk. He is housetrained, but hasn’t had much training, luckily he is food motivated and eager to please. He has shown no negative reactions to other dogs. He would suit a calm and reasonably active home who can give him training, and owners who are strong enough to walk him while his loose lead walking is worked on.