With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there are dozens of dogs in and near Sheffield that are desperate to have a loving home of their own.
We have looked at two dog shelters - Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies and RSPCA Sheffield - to bring you 14 lovely dogs you could adopt on February 14. From Staffies, Beagles and Terriers, there are so many four-legged friends in all shapes and sizes that could be the newest addition to your family.
Below you can find out some information about 14 dogs, including who is currently caring for them. To find out more about each dog, or how to adopt one, please visit either Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website, or RSPCA Sheffield branch.
1. Puppy love
2. Oslo - 2 year old American Bulldog
Oslo is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies. He is a very friendly boy, who is estimated to be around two years old, but he could be younger as he is quite puppy-like. He is an American Bulldog crossbreed, and has been assessed as not the ‘XL Bully type’. He is happy, wiggly, and always wagging his tail. He loves walks and has plenty of energy, but is happy to snuggle in his bed with his teddies after a walk. He is housetrained, but hasn’t had much training, luckily he is food motivated and eager to please. He has shown no negative reactions to other dogs. He would suit a calm and reasonably active home who can give him training, and owners who are strong enough to walk him while his loose lead walking is worked on.
3. Jess - 12 year old Beagle
Jess is being cared for by RSPCA Sheffield. Jess may be a senior lady, but you wouldn’t know when you see her galloping around the field. She has been friendly to everyone she’s met and loves to be with you, but typical of the Beagle breed she can be independent at times. She loves going on adventures, meeting new people and saying hello to everyone she passes. She always has a happy smile and a waggy tail. She loves to play with anything soft and squeaky but she is also obsessed with food and will do anything for a treat. For this reason her weight needs to be controlled. She could live with dog-experienced children and a calm, friendly older dog.
4. Stan - 12 year old Westie
Stan is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies. Stan is looking for his dream retirement home. Despite his age, he’s a sprightly chap who is always keen for a stroll. He’s very easy to walk and does not pull or react to other dogs. He’s a happy, friendly boy who has been no trouble for the kennel staff. He stays clean in his kennel, but he does need relatively regular toilet breaks as he’s an older boy. He could live with other calmer dogs. He has not been cat tested. He would love a relatively quiet home where he has access to a secure garden, good food, and most importantly lots of love.