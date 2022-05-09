Sheffield history: 13 pictures taking you back to the 1980s in Walkley

It is one of Sheffield’s most distinctive suburbs with steep terraced streets offering views over the Don or the wooded Rivelin valleys.

In a recent article for The Star, Simon Ogden tells how in the 19th century Walkley was seen as ‘the working man’s garden suburb’ of small houses built on large allotment plots, interspersed by more standard terraces and newer infills gives it a unique quirky townscape.

“John Ruskin loved it and gave it an art collection, but didn’t move in,” says Simon.

"It attracts a wide range of long-staying and talented people, resulting in an impressive array of local institutions, festivals and societies including the Community Library, the Fir St Institute (home of Cabaret Boom-boom), a flourishing local history group, an annual horticultural show and St Mary’s church and Community Centre.

"It is a much sought after place to live. Yet shops and pubs continue to turn back to residential.”

We’ve been taking a look through the archives and discovered these pictures of more recent Walkley from the 1980s. Take a look through the pages and see if you recognise any of those people or locations pictured.

1. Discarded art Sculptor George Giles in the middle of some of his creations - modern art sculptures from the everyday rubish that everyone else throws away. An exhibition of his work was on show at the Walkley Institute in June 1988 Photo: YPN Photo Sales

2. Christmas Christingle A young member of the congregation at the Christingle Service in St Mary's Church, Walkley in January 1984 Photo: Martin Smith Photo Sales

3. Binman's pride Binman Shaun Woodward of Walkley was to meet Charles and Diana at the Town Hall on March 15, 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4. Royal crowd Crowds welcome Princess Diana on a visit to Sheffield on March 15, 1984. Yvonne Byrne of Walkley is pictured with her Dialect Poem in the crowd outside the Town Hall Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales