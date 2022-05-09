Sheffield history: 13 pictures taking you back to the 1980s in Walkley

It is one of Sheffield’s most distinctive suburbs with steep terraced streets offering views over the Don or the wooded Rivelin valleys.
In a recent article for The Star, Simon Ogden tells how in the 19th century Walkley was seen as ‘the working man’s garden suburb’ of small houses built on large allotment plots, interspersed by more standard terraces and newer infills gives it a unique quirky townscape.
“John Ruskin loved it and gave it an art collection, but didn’t move in,” says Simon.
"It attracts a wide range of long-staying and talented people, resulting in an impressive array of local institutions, festivals and societies including the Community Library, the Fir St Institute (home of Cabaret Boom-boom), a flourishing local history group, an annual horticultural show and St Mary’s church and Community Centre.
"It is a much sought after place to live. Yet shops and pubs continue to turn back to residential.”
We’ve been taking a look through the archives and discovered these pictures of more recent Walkley from the 1980s. Take a look through the pages and see if you recognise any of those people or locations pictured.