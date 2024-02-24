News you can trust since 1887
Residents of the now submerged Ashopton village turned out for this photograph in 1912, many of them in their Sunday bestResidents of the now submerged Ashopton village turned out for this photograph in 1912, many of them in their Sunday best
13 eerie pictures reveal life in idyllic Peak District villages before the Ladybower reservoir came

It is 81 years since the villages were submerged but they continue to loom large in the imagination

By David Walsh
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:40 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

The stone-built ivy-clad houses were so solid and the communities so established it seemed things could never change.

Ashopton and Derwent were no different to hundreds of Peak District settlements, most of which are still going strong today.

Ashopton boasted a 17th century hall, toll cottage, Georgian coaching inn and dozens of cottages.

Yet these idyllic rural hamlets were removed from the landscape and then drowned, as our old photos show.

First, dams and a huge viaduct were built. Then, as the waters rose, people were moved out and the houses pulled down.

Ladybower, Derwent and Howden dams were built between 1901 and 1945 and the villages of Ashopton and Derwent were submerged in 1943, although they continue to loom large in the imagination today.

We have delved into our archives to produce this sequence of eerie photos from when the water came.

Picture shows the last bus to Ashopton Village before the village was flooded to make way for the Ladybower Reservoir in the early 1940's

1. Last bus

Picture shows the last bus to Ashopton Village before the village was flooded to make way for the Ladybower Reservoir in the early 1940's Photo: Nancy Fielder

The Old Toll House, Ashopton, Derbyshire

2. The Old Toll House

The Old Toll House, Ashopton, Derbyshire Photo: Julia Armstrong

Village and river, Ashopton, Derbyshire

3. Village view

Village and river, Ashopton, Derbyshire Photo: Julia Armstrong

Ashopton from Crook Hill - site of the new viaduct 1939

4. Crook Hill

Ashopton from Crook Hill - site of the new viaduct 1939 Photo: Julia Armstrong

