2 . The Museum Pub

The Museum was built on the site of the mortuary for Sheffield Hospitals and the vaulted ceilings can still be seen in the cellar. The pub has gone through many name changes since its opening in 1897 when it first opened as The Museum. As the Orchard Square development was built around it, the pub changed its name to The Orchard, The Brewing Trough and The Hogshead, finally reverting to its original name in February 2005. Photo: Colin Drury