We have lifted the lid on some of the oldest pubs in and around the city to learn more about their past. How many of these have you been in for your favourite tipple?
1. The Fat Cat
The Fat Cat on Alma Street, Kelham Island has property deed dates from 1832 but it is not known if a pub was opened at that time. By 1852, the property was a pub then called the Kelham Island Tavern (now the name of a pub around the corner of Russell Street). It was then called The Battle of the Alma until 1981. Plans from 1914 show there used to be two entrances to the pub and the current corner room used to be a public bar and a seperate smoking room Photo: Andrew Roe
2. The Museum Pub
The Museum was built on the site of the mortuary for Sheffield Hospitals and the vaulted ceilings can still be seen in the cellar. The pub has gone through many name changes since its opening in 1897 when it first opened as The Museum. As the Orchard Square development was built around it, the pub changed its name to The Orchard, The Brewing Trough and The Hogshead, finally reverting to its original name in February 2005. Photo: Colin Drury
3. The Turf Tavern
The Turf Tavern on Handsworth Road was registered as a beerhouse in back in 1833. Picture of retiring landlord Mick Doughty in 2005 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Sheaf View Hotel
The Sheaf View Inn, Gleadless Road, opened as a pub in 1879 but had a licence to sell only beer and cider until 1978 due to the toilets being outside at the back of the yard. The building was refurbished in 2000 and opened on 24 May 2000 as a real-ale pub. Photo: google street view