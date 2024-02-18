Did you go swimming at Attercliffe Baths, or did you pick up some bits and bobs from Castle Market?
Maybe you had a drink in the Maynard Arms or hopped on the city’s first bendy bus?
Here’s a gallery of images to remind you of city life in the 80s.
1. Market day
Bingham and Browne, Castle Market, Sheffield in 1980 Photo: Nancy Fielder
2. The first bendy buses
Sheffield welcomed the novelty of bendy buses in the 1980s. Photo: Johnston Press
3. Knit one pearl one
Browsing the knitting patterns in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Making a splash
Fun at Attercliffe Swimming Baths in 1982 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers