Sheffield retro: A typical weekend in the 1980s including Castle Market, Fargate and bendy buses

Is this what your weekend looked like in Sheffield in the 1980s?

By David Walsh
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:25 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 05:31 GMT

Did you go swimming at Attercliffe Baths, or did you pick up some bits and bobs from Castle Market?

Maybe you had a drink in the Maynard Arms or hopped on the city’s first bendy bus?

Here’s a gallery of images to remind you of city life in the 80s.

Bingham and Browne, Castle Market, Sheffield in 1980

1. Market day

Sheffield welcomed the novelty of bendy buses in the 1980s.

2. The first bendy buses

Browsing the knitting patterns in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1986

3. Knit one pearl one

Fun at Attercliffe Swimming Baths in 1982

4. Making a splash

