13 mistakes people make when visiting Sheffield - things NOT to say on your first visit

Sheffielders are well-known for being friendly and welcoming to visitors.
By David Walsh, Robert Cumber
Published 13th Jul 2022, 00:01 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

However, say the wrong thing and you can quickly outstay that welcome.

These are just some of the things guaranteed to rub a Sheffielder up the wrong way. We’d love to hear your suggestions of what else annoys you.

Not in Sheffield, thanks. That's a breadcake, I think you'll find.

1. Do you want that in a bap?

Not in Sheffield, thanks. That's a breadcake, I think you'll find. Photo: National World

Probably, but do you mean Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football team?

2. Are Sheffield playing this weekend?

Probably, but do you mean Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football team? Photo: Dean Atkins

It may be one of the top Google searches about the Game of Thrones star but you shouldn't need to ask. If you're wondering whereabouts in Sheffield he grew up, it was Handsworth.

3. Which part of Yorkshire is Sean Bean from?

It may be one of the top Google searches about the Game of Thrones star but you shouldn't need to ask. If you're wondering whereabouts in Sheffield he grew up, it was Handsworth. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Some Sheffielders have yet to forgive the retailer for abandoning Sheffield by closing its Barker's Pool store shorly after signing a new 20-year lease and keeping the much newer outlet in Leeds.

4. I ordered it from John Lewis

Some Sheffielders have yet to forgive the retailer for abandoning Sheffield by closing its Barker's Pool store shorly after signing a new 20-year lease and keeping the much newer outlet in Leeds. Photo: Google

Related topics:Sheffield